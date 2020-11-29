Terry Utesch

Le Mars, Iowa

Terry Utesch, 71, of Le Mars, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

The family will be planning a memorial service that will take place in the spring when those who loved him can safely gather together. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Terry's family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Terrance Lee Utesch was born on Feb. 14, 1949, in Le Mars, to Earl and Dorothy (Calhoun) Utesch. He graduated from Le Mars Community High School, class of 1967. Afterwards he attended Wayne State College where he graduated with a degree in Education. Terry served his country in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972. Terry belonged to the Oleson-Halweg Legion Post No. 125 in Merrill, Iowa.

Terry was a welder and a metal fabricator for Gus Pech Manufacturing for most of his career. He had an amazing gift for crafting metal, and will be remembered for his sculptures, including the soaring eagle at Veteran's Park in Le Mars, an ice cream cone on the blvd.; and his latest work, bright yellow sunflowers surrounding a monarch butterfly which will be displayed near Okoboji hopefully this next year. Terry's skill will be remembered but our memories of a father and grandpa will be treasured by those he left behind.

Humble, kind, sometimes a bit set in his ways, fisherman to his core, fair in his blood, creative, card shark, die hard Hawkeye fan, could figure out any problem, early to church, worked hard for his loved ones, always a helping hand, heart and soul for his family. He was our quiet rock and will be dearly missed.

Terry is survived by his partner, Mary Reynolds of Le Mars; his son, Wesley Terrance (Charrisse) Reynolds of Middleton, Wis.; grandchildren, Aiden and Jude Reynolds; a brother, Dan (Donna) Utesch of Akron, Iowa; a sister, Diana (Denny) Bixenman of Le Mars; his extended family, Cheryl Bolser and Frank Hiles of Le Mars; and nieces and nephews, Scott (Molly) Bixenman of Sergeant Bluff; Lisa (Mike) Peters of Creston, Iowa; Pam (Kevin) Anderson of Akron, Iowa; Rob (Janelle) Bixenman of Le Mars; Neal (Heidi) Utesch of Moville, Iowa, and Jami (Mark) Hartzel of Henderson, Nev.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Utesch; and his brother, Jack Utesch.

Cards may be sent to Wesley Reynolds at 3710 Deerpath Road, Middleton, WI 53562 and to Mary Reynolds at 435 3rd Ave. SW, Le Mars, IA 51031.