Beverly Schlumbohm

Ireton, Iowa

Beverly Schlumbohm, 80, of Ireton went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at her home.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton with Pastor Michael Boothby officiating. The service can be viewed on St. Paul's Lutheran Church Facebook page or YouTube page later that day. Burial will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery of Hawarden. Visitation, with no family present and limited to 15 persons at a time, will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be followed at the church and cemetery. The Porter Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Beverly Jean Hartman Schlumbohm was born on Aug. 29, 1940, to William and Merva (Rozell) Hartman in Akron. She was raised south of Hawarden along with her three siblings. She graduated from Hawarden High School as a proud member of the Class of 1957. On Sept. 6, 1957, Bev married Daryl Schlumbohm, and to this union three children were born: Renae, Denise, and Kevin.

Bev was a homemaker at heart. She enjoyed baking, and her pies and cakes were family favorites. She kept a very tidy house. In her younger years, she worked as a waitress at the Hawarden Steak House. Bev also worked at Hub Clothiers and Booth Pharmacy for many years in Hawarden. She loved seeing and working with customers and friends. Bev had a sweet, kind way with people.

She was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton. She participated in many activities including Bible Study, Sunday School teacher, and Women's League. She was a leader of the Happy-Hi-Haps 4H club when her children were growing up. In their younger years, Bev and Daryl enjoyed dancing.

Bev loved God, her church, and her family. She was a woman that always put her family first. She made sure that everyone knew that she loved them very much. Bev loved watching her children and grandchildren's activities. Bev could still be seen at many West Sioux activities cheering for the Falcons. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Renae and Steve Brown of Hawarden, and Denise and Tim Geier of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a son, Kevin Schlumbohm of Ireton; seven grandchildren, Andrew and Paul Brown, Nathan (Angela) Geier, Catherine and Elizabeth Geier, and Brady and Benjamin Schlumbohm; two great-granddaughters, Ella and Savannah Geier; two great-grandsons Breckin Johnson and Trust Brown; a sister and her husband, Linda and Denny Miller of West Lafayette, Ind.; two brothers and their wives, Dale and Pat Hartman of Buffalo, Minn. and Allen and Amy Hartman of Rochester, Minn.; a sister-in-law and her husband, Bonnie and Spencer Paulson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 48 years Daryl in August 200; her parents-in-law; and great-grandson Landon Johnson.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton, LCMS Mission Central, or the West Sioux Educational Foundation.