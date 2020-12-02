Marlene M. Henry

Sioux City

Marlene M. Henry, 85, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at a local hospital.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marlene was born May 27, 1935 in Lake Andes, S.D. to Belle Ailene Durham. She grew up in Sioux City and attended school at Marty Indian School in Marty, S.D. In December of 1954, she married her childhood friend Phillip R. Henry by elopement in Elk Point, S.D. To this union, eight children were born. Phillip preceded Marlene in death on June 6, 2002.

Marlene worked at Sioux City Bakery for 25+ years. After the bakery, she worked at Thompson's Drug Store. She was known to be very generous with the young children who didn't have enough money to pay for their goodies. Every child who came into the bakery got something!

Marlene was catholic. She enjoyed reading, watching musicals and classic movies, and listening to music.

She is survived by her children, Michele Henry of Sioux City, Peggy (Dave Widener) Henry of Kerrville, Texas, Steven (Christine) Henry of San Diego, Calif., David Henry of Sioux City, Joan Henry of Sioux City, Matthew (Stephanie) Henry of Sioux City, Melissa (Lance) Flaugh of Sioux City; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Phillip A. Henry; sisters Rose and Wanda; and brother Wesley.