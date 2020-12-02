Menu
Beverly Jean Bousseta

Beverly Jean Bousseta

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Beverly "Bev" Jean Sadden Bousseta, 85, of Sioux Falls passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from complications due to Covid.

Services will be held on Friday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. with family present (masks required). Private funeral services will follow with burial at Graceland Cemetery in Sioux City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.millerfh.com

She is survived by her husband Mohammed; son Stephen; brother Muhammed (Fran) Sadden; nephews Salah (Eimear) Kivlighn, and Sam Sadden; nieces Maria Sadden Berry, Elisa (Tim) Davenport, and Mecca (Mark) Balwanz; many great-nieces and -nephews; very good friend Dottie Martens; and many other relatives and friends.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dec
4
Service
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
I am very sad to hear of the passing of Beverly. I have great memories of Beverly and her family.
Steve Nassif
December 2, 2020