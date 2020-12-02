James P. Riley

Fort Dodge, Iowa

James P. Riley, 75, of Fort Dodge passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Humboldt Care Center North.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Trinity Church with Msgr. Kevin McCoy officiating the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Barnum. Visitation and time of prayer will be one hour prior to service at the church. Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home is serving the family.

Jim was born in Sioux City on March 31, 1945. He graduated from Central High School in 1965. Not only was James a hard worker for the Asbestos Workers Local Union, but he also was owner-operator of R & R Insulation from 1985 to 2010. He married Susan Glennie, and the couple later divorced.

In 1972, James was united in marriage to Peggy Connors in Fort Dodge at Corpus Christi Church. He was a member of the Asbestos Workers Local #74; the Willow Ridge Golf Course; and the Fort Dodge Chamber of Commerce. He was a former member of the Big Brother program; and a past President of the Fort Dodge Building and Trades Boards. James enjoyed many, fun family moments at their cabin on Long Lake in Park Rapids, Minn.

James is survived by his wife, Peggy Riley; his daughter, Mindi (Jaramie) Riley-Barrett of Sioux City; grandchildren, Ian Riley, Riley Barrett, and Lindsey Hernandez; great-grandchild, Gabriel Hernandez; sisters, Mary Ann (Walt) Hunt from Missouri Valley and Kathy (John) Leach of McCook, S.D.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Vivian Riley Grubb; step-father, Harlan Grubb; infant son, Mark; sister, Shirley Kooker, and brother-in-law, Patrick Connors.

Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.