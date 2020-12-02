Donald B. Headley

Sioux City

Donald B. Headley, 97, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive N, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Donald Benjamin Headley was born Sept. 22, 1923, in Cherokee, Iowa. He graduated from Cherokee High School in 1942. Donald enlisted in the Army Air Corps 383 Air Service Group. He was a Staff Sergeant in India from 1942 to 1946.

Donald and Ruth Soderquist were married on Dec. 26, 1946 in Marshalltown, Iowa. Donald worked for Northwestern Bell from 1946 to 1989.

Donald was a member of Landmark Lodge 103, Scottish Rite, Consistory, and the Abu Bekr Shrine. He belonged to the Flying Fez Unit and the High Twelve.

Donald was a former member of Whitfield United Methodist Church. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, collecting locks, making two violins, cards, and flew a plane after retiring.

Donald is survived by his children, Kathleen (Melvin) Ishii of Springfield, Va., Donald "Doc" (Shelda) Headley of Sioux City, Richard (Rigel) Headley of Denver, Colo., and Susan Headley of Sioux City; grandchildren, Dr. Hope (Dr. John Bradley) Ishii, Faith Ishii, Dr. Joy (Kostadin Djordjev) Ishii, Heidi Headley, Jenniffer (Laune) Morrow, Wendy (Hal) McLaughlin, and Kerry (Shandy) Aldrich; great-grandchildren, Trenton, Jonesha (Jordan) Tribble, Cal'el, Jaden, Cory Mae, Cameron, Anna Sophia, Andrew, Mia, Tru, Daniel, and Emma; two great-great-grandchildren, Jace and Jaxon Tribble.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents, Charles and Mary Headley; a half-brother, Howard Headley; a sister, Jeannette Burkhart; and a great-grandson, James Emerson Bradley Ishii.