Ronald George O'Meara

Sioux City

Ronald George O'Meara, 83, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at a local care center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sioux City with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Schaller, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Ronald was born May 22, 1937 in Galva, Iowa, the son of William and Viola (Schuelke) O'Meara. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church. Ronald graduated from Galva High School in 1955. Ronald was united in marriage to LaVonne Nielsen on May 24, 1958 at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Schaller.

Ronald was always involved with finance and insurance before starting his own business "The Other Place" in Galva. He then worked at the 1st Federal Savings and Loan Bank from 1975-1989 as the Vice President. Ronald also owned and operated O'Meara Auto Sales in Storm Lake and then worked for the Storm Lake School System before retiring.

Ronald enjoyed woodworking, golf, bowling and pool. He loved sports, whether it was coaching his daughter's softball teams, or cheering on his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. He was an outgoing and friendly man who was a regular at the Sharon's Café breakfast club and had many good memories with the 4th of July group. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served at the Grand Knight in Storm Lake, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, LaVonne O'Meara of Sioux City; daughters Julie (Matt) Clausen of Merrill, Iowa, Marcia O'Meara of Le Mars, Iowa, and Brenda (Nick) Boelter of North Sioux City; grandchildren Maria Hansgaard, Madison Johnson, and Max Boelter; step-grandchildren Brandon Clausen, Nathan Clausen, Kathryn Griffin, and Victoria Clausen; great-granddaughter Opal Hansgaard; several step-great-grandchildren; a brother Gerald (Rose) O'Meara of Indianola, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Viola O'Meara; parents-in-law Evert and Dorothy Nielsen; son Daniel George O'Meara; and brothers William (Beverly) O'Meara and James (Dorothy) O'Meara.