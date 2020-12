Lucille and Edward Heisne

Anthon, Iowa

Lucille, 88, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Edward, 94, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Services: Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church-Midway of rural Battle Creek, Iowa. Visitation: Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.