Mercedes L. (Barber) Coyle

Mercedes L. (Barber) Coyle, 96, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She was born in Glendive, Mont. on September 6, 1924 and enjoyed life on the farm until moving to Sioux City at age 17. For 22 years she worked for the Boys and Girls Home and thereafter volunteered for 14 years at Mercy Medical Center. Mercedes will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, love of dancing, singing, and playing the harmonica. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed traveling with her friends.

Mercedes is survived by her five children Greg (Lori) Coyle, Roxie Zortman, Jerry (Kay) Coyle, and Gina Watterson, all of Sioux City, and Connie (Kevin) Hardy of Lenexa, Kan; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and best friend Beverly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; four brothers; and one sister.