Ronald Franklin Goodier, 78, of South Sioux City passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home with Reverend Eric Meyer of St. Paul United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Ronald was born on June 26, 1942 in Sioux City to Orville and Dorothy (Goodwin) Goodier. He received his education in South Sioux City, graduating with the Class of 1961, and furthered his education with a year at Universal Tech School. Ron was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He was part owner of Trio Auto Parts in South Sioux City. Ron enjoyed stockcar racing, working on cars, Nebraska Football, and watching old western shows. His greatest joy was spending time with family, and his dog Chester.

Ronald is survived by his wife Donna of South Sioux City; children Jeff Goodier (Marlis Watterson) of Sioux City, Sandra (Robert) Schnoes of South Sioux City, Lisa (Tim) Eslick of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Raymond Goodier of Greeley, Colo.; grandchildren Joseph Schnoes, Adam (Jeannie) Schnoes, Vanessa Goodier, John Goodier, Brianna (Mike) Sullivan, Samantha (Matt) Fristad, Amanda Goodier, Amber Eslick, and Tyler Eslick; seven great-grandchildren; siblings Barb Stephan of South Sioux City, Joyce Goodier of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Gary (Becky) Goodier of Sergeant Bluff; brother-in-law Robert (Cathy) Swanson of Storm Lake, Iowa; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law Raymond and Midge Swanson; grandson Brandon Eslick; and brother-in-law Richard Stephan.

Casket Bearers will be Joseph Schnoes, Adam Schnoes, Robert Schnoes, Tyler Eslick, Tim Eslick and John Goodier.