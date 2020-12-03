Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce E. Tuttle
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Joyce E. Tuttle

Sioux City

Joyce E. Tuttle, 84, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joyce Elaine Moore, the daughter of Roy and Johanna (VandenBroek) Moore was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1953.

On Sept. 4, 1954, Joyce was united in marriage with Cecil C. Tuttle in Sioux City. Joyce was employed as a clerk and cashier at Sunshine Foods. She also served as the secretary at St. Luke Church. Cecil died Dec. 13, 2009.

Joyce was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Joyce is survived by her children, Toni Uhl of Sioux City, Jeff (Judy) Tuttle of Prudenville, Mich., Joe (Kelli) Tuttle of Sioux City; a son-in-law, Kurt (Cheri) VanValkingburg of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Tabitha Uhl, Jamie Sowders, Jed Tuttle, Megan Wall, Marshall Tuttle, Chase VanValkingburg, Ivy Menke, Audrey Larson; two step-grandchildren, Kevin McGuire and Adam McGuire; two great-step-grandchildren, Tyler McGuire and Lexi McGuire; and a brother, Bob (Dee) Moore of The Villages, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Teri VanValkingburg; a brother, Roy Moore; and a sister, Joan Menefee.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.