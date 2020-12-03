Joyce E. Tuttle

Sioux City

Joyce E. Tuttle, 84, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joyce Elaine Moore, the daughter of Roy and Johanna (VandenBroek) Moore was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1953.

On Sept. 4, 1954, Joyce was united in marriage with Cecil C. Tuttle in Sioux City. Joyce was employed as a clerk and cashier at Sunshine Foods. She also served as the secretary at St. Luke Church. Cecil died Dec. 13, 2009.

Joyce was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Joyce is survived by her children, Toni Uhl of Sioux City, Jeff (Judy) Tuttle of Prudenville, Mich., Joe (Kelli) Tuttle of Sioux City; a son-in-law, Kurt (Cheri) VanValkingburg of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Tabitha Uhl, Jamie Sowders, Jed Tuttle, Megan Wall, Marshall Tuttle, Chase VanValkingburg, Ivy Menke, Audrey Larson; two step-grandchildren, Kevin McGuire and Adam McGuire; two great-step-grandchildren, Tyler McGuire and Lexi McGuire; and a brother, Bob (Dee) Moore of The Villages, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Teri VanValkingburg; a brother, Roy Moore; and a sister, Joan Menefee.