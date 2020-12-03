Bonnie Barnett Huggenberger

Emerson, Neb. and Carlsbad, Calif.

Bonnie Barnett Huggenberger, 85, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emerson. Fr. Jerry Leise will officiate. A rosary service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Bonnie was born June 24, 1935, at the Farmstead, Jackson, Neb, to Enos and Bertha (Ryum) Barnett, longtime residents of Homer, Neb. She was the youngest of six siblings.

Bonnie graduated from Homer High School in 1953.

Bonnie moved to San Diego, Calif., in 1960. She was employed by General Atomics in San Diego as a secretary for twenty years, working in San Diego, Hawaii, and Washington D.C. The last six years she worked for the President of the Company, Harold Agnew.

Bonnie loved to travel and did so extensively around the world. She visited Paris, Rome, Hong Kong, Seoul Korea and China. China was a particular highlight with a six-day boat trip on the Yangtze River. Bonnie traveled to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paul, for an exotic vacation. Bonnie visited the continents of Australia and New Zealand. She also visited Mexico City, Mexico.

On March 21, 2007, Bonnie Barnett and James Huggenberger were united in marriage at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Carlsbad. Together they made their home both in Emerson and Carlsbad.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, James whom she loved and happily welcomed his 12 children in her life, Steven (Karen), Jaymi Kyte, Pat (Shellee), Doug (Ginger), Chris (Dave) Mahler, Traci (Ron) Bodlak, Cindi Stolze, Mary (Robert), Joe (Shelli),Terri, Paul (Galeana) and Toni (Dustin) Berrie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, Mitch (Sue) Barnett, Kelly (Anna) Barnett, Marvin (Karen) Flaugh, Steven (Sherri) Flaugh, Peggy (Keith) Mahaney, Susan Miller and Jeannie Jo (Don) Steapleton; and many other nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Enos and Bertha Barnett; sister Joyce; brother-in-law Chet Fritz; sister Jean; brother-in-law Marvin Flaugh, Sr.; sister Jo Anne Ping; brother Charles Barnett; brother Myron Barnett; and bonus son Robert Huggenberger.