Eldon E. Nippert

Cushing, Iowa

96, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Services: Dec. 5 at 2 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Cushing. Burial: Cushing Cemetery with military rites. Visitation: Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.