Dean Francis Kinnaman

Onawa, Iowa, formerly Hornick, Iowa

89, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Services: Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Burial: after the service, Willow Township Cemetery, Holly Springs, Iowa. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.