Keith Tharp

Sioux City

Keith Tharp, 82, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

A private family Celebration of Life and tree planting will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel has assisted the family with arrangements.

Keith Roy Tharp was born on Jan. 27, 1938 in Macomb, Ill., son of Roy and Luella (Mefford) Tharp. He married Sally Ann Reid on Jan. 31, 1960 at Old Bedford Christian Church in Blandinsville, Ill. Keith and Sally lived in many places throughout his career in the Tire/Rubber Industry while they raised their four children.

Keith's great love was his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Keith enjoyed gardening, time with his family and pets, holding garage sales, watching Westerns, and rides in the car with his wife, Sally.

Keith is survived by his wife, Sally; their four children, Steve (Lynn) Tharp of Ogden, Utah, Barbara Tharp of Salt Lake City, Utah, Craig (Janelle) Tharp of Kingsley, Iowa, and Pam (Farrukh) Khan of Sandy, UT; three grandchildren, Alexander Khan, Megan (Tharp) Robb and Rebecca (Colin) Copple; and four great-grandchildren, Rachel, William, Emberly, and Avery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Benjamin Khan; and many loved ones.