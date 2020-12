F. Lee Holiday

Decatur, Neb.

F. Lee Holiday, 50, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at his home in rural Decatur.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah, Neb.

Memorials may be designated to the family.