Katherine Susan Samenus
1936 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1936
DIED
December 3, 2020

Katherine Susan Samenus

Kansas City, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Katherine Susan Samenus of Kansas City and formerly of Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gladstone, Mo. The service will be live streamed on the 'St Andrew the Apostle Gladstone MO' YouTube Channel. Inurnment be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, Kan. Arrangements are with Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, Kansas City, Mo. Online condolences may be sent to www.passantinobros.com.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Service
9:00a.m.
St. Andrew the Apostle
, Gladstone, Missouri
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
So sorry to hear of the loss of Mrs. Samenus. My thoughts are with her children with whom I grew up with in the same neighborhood in St. Joseph.
Cole Woodbury
Neighbor
December 5, 2020
Maribeth and the entire Samenus family, please know how sorry I am to hear about the passing of your mother. My prayers and deepest condolences.
Kathy Maag
Friend
December 5, 2020
I send my sincere sympathy to you all.
Peggy Jo OBrien
Family
December 4, 2020
To All Of You - We are so very sorry to hear of the loss of Katherine. May it bring you comfort knowing she is finally at peace and home with our Heavenly Father. May each new day bring you a ray of sunshine, a beautiful memory and peace to your heart. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Dawn and Brandon
Dawn Kinney
Friend
December 4, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with you
Greg & Kristi Nikes
Friend
December 4, 2020
Kevin Slaughter
December 4, 2020
Richard E Miller
December 4, 2020