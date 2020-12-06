Marisa Ann Van Buskirk

Sioux City

Marisa Ann Van Buskirk, 41, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her residence following a battle with brain cancer.

A public visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Cremation rites will follow the visitation. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, and a celebration of life gathering for Marisa will also be held at a later date.

She was born Marisa Ann Hoffman to Jerry and Lisa Hoffman on Aug. 30, 1979. Marisa played t-ball, danced and tap danced as a child. She graduated from East High School in 1998 and went on to attend WITCC for two years.

Marisa worked various jobs around Siouxland, including the Morningside Fareway. She graduated from Iowa School of Beauty.

Marisa was a loving and proud woman. She was most proud of her son, Dylan Nation.

She is survived by her son, Dylan Nation; husband, Ray Van Buskirk; father, Jerry Hoffman; three uncles; five aunts; and 14 cousins

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lisa Ann Maier-Hoffman; and grandparents, Ernie and Ann Maier and Ernest and Ruby Hoffman.