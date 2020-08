Diane Franzen

Le Mars, Iowa

83, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Services: Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish - St. Joseph Church, Le Mars, with social distancing and masks required. Burial: Private, Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation: Aug. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, and resume Aug. 29 from 9:30 a.m. until service time.