Herman E. Lieber

Jackson, Neb.

88, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Services: Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m., Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Burial: after the service, Salem Cemetery, Ponca, Neb. Visitation: Aug. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.