Michael A. Shook

Sergeant Bluff

Michael Alan Shook, 65, of Sergeant Bluff, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Hospital.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Michael was born on Dec. 15, 1954, in Sioux City, the son of Ernest and Janice (Johnson) Shook. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School.

Mike married Glenda Horton on June 23, 1979. Together they made their home in the Siouxland area. Mike worked at Wilson Trailer for more than 42 years, retiring April 1 of this year.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed photography.

With his passing, Mike was a donor through Live on Nebraska, to continue helping people in need.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Shook of Sergeant Bluff; son, Eric Shook (Krystal) of Federal Way, Wash.; stepdaughter, Staci (Aaron) Wiebelhaus of Castle Rock, Colo.; three grandchildren, Zachary, Isaac and Charlie Wiebelhaus; his mother, Janice Shook of Fayetteville, Ark.; a brother, Dan Shook of Chicago, Ill.; sister, Linda (AJ); and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.