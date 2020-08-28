Mary L. Miltenberger

Sloan, Iowa

Mary Louise (Tippens) Miltenberger, 83, of Sloan, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Private graveside services for the immediate family only will be in Sloan Cemetery, with Joshua Miltenberger leading the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Mary was born on Dec. 25, 1936, in the family home near Whiting, Iowa, the daughter of Charles "Dick" and Ethel (Koenig) Tippens. She attended Whiting School until the 10th grade and then moved to Sloan. She graduated in 1954 from Sloan High School. After graduation, she attended the National Business College in Sioux City.

She worked at Sloan State Bank until her marriage to her high school sweetheart, Glenn Miltenberger, on Nov. 11, 1956. They moved to southern California, where she worked in a bank until they returned to Sloan in 1959 to take over the family farm.

She was a former member of United Congregational Church of Christ in Sloan, where she served as treasurer for more than 40 years and the church organist for 32 years. She served as an officer in many positions in the women's groups and also taught Sunday School for many years. Mary transferred her membership to the United Methodist Church in Salix, Iowa in 2002. She was a member of Esther Circle of United Methodist Church in Onawa, and also a member of the Athena Chapter Order of Eastern Star of Sloan. She belonged to the local past matrons' organization having served as secretary for a number of years.

She was an avid quilter, giving most of her quilts away and worked alongside Glenn in the field until his death on Aug. 27, 1998. She had traveled to more than 60 countries and six continents, first with Glenn and then with her good friend, Clara Hanline of Onawa. Her favorite trip was the African safari in Tanzania.

Survivors include a daughter and her husband, Sandra and Allan Shattuck of Marshfield, Mo.; two sons and their wives, Michael and Kristin of Sloan, and Roger and Lesta of Sergeant Bluff; five grandsons, Joshua (Jennifer), David (Jill), Benjamin (Erin), Alex (Mary) and Jacob (fiancee, Betty DeVries); three great-granddaughters, Kaylea, Madison and Maggie; six great-grandsons, Cael, Landon, Jack, Andrew, Camden, and Easton; and numerous other relatives.

In addition to her husband Glenn, she was preceded in death by her parents; her very special grandfather who helped raise her, Charles H. Tippens; siblings; and numerous other relatives.

Honorary pallbearers are Everett Bradshaw, Todd Copple, Terry Hall, Roger Heinle, Steve Hopkins, and Don Lord.

Our deepest thanks to Nikki Blume, Brenda Hinrickson, Ashley Anderson, Dana Longlee, and Jenny Kenney with Burgess Hospice in Onawa.