James B. McDermott

James 'Jim' McDermott

Newton, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

James "Jim" Bernard McDermott, 80, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, after a brief illness.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City. A larger gathering and celebration of Jim's life will be held when such events are more feasible.

Jim was born Sept. 11, 1939, in Anthon, Iowa. He moved to Sioux City in 1954 and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1958. He married Marilyn Joyce Erickson Nov. 19, 1960, at St. Boniface Church in Sioux City; she preceded him in death.

Jim worked in financial services and purchasing and spent time living in Minnesota, Mont., and until recently lived for many years in Sioux City. He enjoyed cars and hunting, and organized many family reunions and gatherings for his Heelan classmates. He kept track of special events and dates for his family and sent frequent reminders to us all.

He is survived by his sister, Joanne Wickham; his son, Daniel (Sarah) of Plymouth, Minn.; daughter, Amy (Craig) of Clive, Iowa; daughter, Sherry (Jason) of St. Cloud, Minn.; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Kathryn, Tate, Courtney, Natalie, Evelyn and Hadley.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents, Bernard and Frances; and his brother, Lawrence.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
