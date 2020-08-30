Fern A. Bryne

Sioux City

Fern A. Bryne, 102, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Fern was born April 18, 1918, on a farm near Beresford, S.D. She moved to Sioux City as a young girl and lived there the rest of her life.

She married Carl Bryne. Carl and Fern raised one son, Gary.

One of the things Fern was known for was her meticulous housekeeping. Another thing was her love of the card game, Rook. Many holidays were spent playing Rook until late in the night. Fern made whichever team she was on better.

Fern enjoyed visits with family and friends. She always would lend an ear to anyone that needed counsel and one of her favorite expressions was, "They'll just have to be mad until they get glad."

Fern is survived by her daughter-in-law, Patricia; three grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; son, Gary; and siblings.