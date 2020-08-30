Milton L. Crawford

Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Milton L. Crawford, 58, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Milton's family requests that masks be worn in attendance.

Milton Leroy, the son of Tony Mae Crawford and Leroy Dean, was born March 16, 1962, in Iowa City, Iowa. Milton was raised in Sioux City, and he attended Sioux City Public Schools.

He worked as an essential worker in several Sioux City and Le Mars businesses. Milton made his home in Sioux City until about 10 years ago, when he moved to Le Mars.

Milton enjoyed raising animals, cooking, fishing, listening to music and watching old Western movies. He was a kind-hearted and loving person who enjoyed spending time with his family.

Milton is survived by one son, Clyde Oakes and his family; sister, Flora Lee and in addition, seven other siblings; cousins, Henry Duffy, JoAnn Irvin, and David Brown Hughes; special friend, Amanda Jastram; several nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Clara and Alfred Crawford, paternal grandmother, Daisy Dean; brother, Alfred Ellington, and brother-in-law, Rudy Lee Jr.