Lorraine Neu

Sioux City

Lorraine Neu, 95, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Lorraine, the daughter of Frank E. and Rose E. (Becak) Woita, was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Weston, Neb. Lorraine was raised in Weston, and graduated from Weston High School. She attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and graduated in three years with her teaching degree.

Lorraine returned to Weston High School where she taught and coached volleyball. She then taught at Valley High School in Valley, Neb. During this time, she met the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Neu.

On Feb. 18, 1950, Lorraine and Jerry were united in marriage in Weston, Neb., and this union was blessed with two children, Diane and David. The family made their home in Sioux City.

Lorraine was a vocal music instructor at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School for 28 years. After retiring from teaching, she was employed as a receptionist for Complete Accounting and Tax Service for several years.

Lorraine was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, life member of Delta Omicron Professional Music Sorority and a life member of the University of Nebraska Alumni Association.

She enjoyed walking, going to their cabin at Okoboji, and playing piano. Above all, she cherished time with her family.

Lorraine is survived by a son, David Neu of Sioux City; a daughter, Diane (Tom) Ladwig of Sioux City; granddaughter, Shelley (Chad) Ritz of Sergeant Bluff; two great-grandchildren, Easton Ritz and Addison Ritz of Sergeant Bluff; two sisters-in-law, Mary Neu of Scottsbluff, Neb., and Marilyn (Jack) Alfers of Omaha; a cousin, John Burns of Wahoo, Neb.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry on Dec. 11, 2008; and one sister, Maxine (Robert) Grimm.