Kathryn A. 'Kay' DeLaughter

Dakota Dunes

Kathryn A. "Kay" DeLaughter, 68, of Dakota Dunes, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta in Dakota Dunes. Burial will be in McCook Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Mary Lou (Gulick) McKinney on Sept. 17, 1951, in Greencastle, Ind. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1969 and attended Wayne State College.

Kay married Donald DeLaughter on May 12, 1973, in South Sioux City. They made their home in South Sioux City, where they raised their family until moving to Dakota Dunes in 2002. Kay worked for Sioux City Bolt for over 30 years until her retirement in 2019.

Kay's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She and Don raised their children with a passion for the outdoors, spending countless days camping, fishing, and boating with their kids on the river.

She had a special bond with her grandchildren and she cherished her time with them. She looked forward to enjoying Sunday breakfast with her family. Kay also loved traveling and spending time with her lifelong friends.

Kay is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald DeLaughter of Dakota Dunes; children, Traci (Chad) Merchant of Dakota Dunes, Adam (Emily) DeLaughter of Papillion, Neb., and Lindsay (Mike) Minter of Dakota Dunes; siblings, Don (Brenda) McKinney of Ponca, Neb., Pat (Rick) Brandes of South Sioux City, and Jan (Dave) Anderson of Omaha; and grandchildren, Hannah, Christian, and Ava Merchant; Kellen and Bode DeLaughter; and Berkley, Quinn, and Zoey Minter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul.