Leo A. Girard

Sergeant Bluff

Leo A. Girard, 76, of Sergeant Bluff, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Salix, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Services of Sergeant Bluff.

Leo was born on July 7, 1944, in Kansas. As a child, he moved with his family to Sioux City and graduated from Heelan Catholic High School. Leo continued his education at Orange Coast Community College and Long Beach State in California. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.

Leo married Theresa Patterson on May 1, of 1971. Over the years, they made their home in Sioux City, Long View and Waco, Texas, Ottumwa, Iowa, Norfolk, Neb., and finally Sergeant Bluff in 1981. Leo worked for the IRS, retiring after 30 years of service.

He was a member of Mater Dei Parish-Nativity Church. He loved spending time with his family, traveling, researching and looking for ghost towns. He enjoyed history, books, music and Heelan sports.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa of Sergeant Bluff; two sons, Joseph (Shirley) Girard of Omaha, and Jack (Jodie) Girard of Salix; two grandchildren, Anthony and Wyatt Girard; a brother, Tom (Sheryl) Girard; and six sisters, Terry (Dwayne) Rees, Mary Mueller, Anne Jackson, Barb (Glen) Bernard, Cecilia (Nick) Geary, and Chris (Brian) Dekker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Mike and Pat.