Jeffrey S. Miller

Macy, Neb.

Jeffrey Scott Miller, 56, of Macy, loving son, brother, father to two sons and grandfather to three grandchildren, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, with family by his side.

Services will be noon Thursday at Barbara Tyndall's residence in Macy.

Jeff was born on June 1, 1964, in Winnebago, Neb., to Vernon Miller and Barbara (Harlan) Tyndall. He graduated from Haskell Indian Nations University in 1987. He worked in tribal administration for more than 20 years for the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska.

Jeff had a passion for helping, advocating and supporting those whom he empathized with. As an active participant and enthusiast of basketball, softball, and avid Husker football fan, Jeff could be seen at various community sporting events and was always eager to support relatives and friends. He enjoyed being around family and attended gourd dances enthusiastically.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Tyndall; adopted parents, Dewey and Vera Sheridan; brothers, Elwood Miller, Ronnie Miller, Clinton Miller, and Dwight Sheridan; sisters, Cheryl Miller, Lisa Miller, and Linda Sheridan; sons, Tyron Canby and Kaycee Porter; grandchildren, Keyon Canby, Antwaun Canby and Kayzlee Porter; and a plethora of nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Miller; and brothers, Neal Sheridan Sr. and Louie Sheridan Sr.