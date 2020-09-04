DeEtte M. Bryce

Decorah, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

DeEtte Mae (Johnson) Bryce, 72, of Decorah, formerly of Sioux City, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Decorah.

Services will be 2 p.m. today at CrossPointe Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Dan Bittinger officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery, in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah. Condolences may be sent online to www.fjelstul.com.

DeEtte was born on Oct. 16, 1947, in Grinnell, Iowa, the daughter of Isaac and Lillian (Johnson) Johnson. After her family moved around in her early life, they settled in Sioux City when she was in seventh grade. DeEtte graduated from Central High School in Sioux City with the class of 1966.

DeEtte was united in marriage to Larry Bryce on April 1, 1969, fooling everybody as she and Larry had eloped on April Fool's Day. They were blessed with two children, Doug and Susan.

DeEtte was a servant. She spent 32 years as the church secretary at CrossPointe Church while also handling other responsibilities, including playing the piano and organ. For many people, she was a listening ear and a caring heart, giving her time and resources to others.

DeEtte spent many years in the workforce, first at the Sioux City Journal, then at the Sioux City Police Department and at City Hall.

Her husband, Larry, died on June 15, 2011. Later she moved to Decorah to be closer to her son, Doug and his family.

DeEtte is survived by her son, Pastor Doug (Julie) Bryce of Decorah; her two sons-in-law, Dave Saul of Sioux Falls, S.D., and David Nathlich of Sioux City; nine grandchildren, Kaulin Bryce, Evan Bryce, EmilyGrace Bryce, Kelsey Bryce, Abigail (Ernest Jr.) Watson, Isaac Nathlich, Ashley Chytka, Michael Saul (Tasha Hoek) and Paeyton Saul; three great-grandchildren, Ernest Watson III, Olivia Sue Watson and Maddox Saul; and two sisters, LaVonne (Hank) Sherwood of Tacoma, Wash. and Faith George of San Diego, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Lillian Johnson; her husband, Larry; her daughter, Sue Saul on March 3, 2017; and one brother, Dayton Johnson.