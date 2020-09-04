Milo L. Miesen

Orange City, Iowa

Milo Miesen, 92, of Orange City, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.

Private family memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Iowa. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You are invited to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.

Milo was born in 1927, to Edward and Katherine Miesen, in Lebanon, S.D. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. After his service, he attended telegraph school and then enjoyed a 30 plus year career as a depot agent with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad.

While working in Conde, S.D., in 1964, he met Kay Des Camps, and they were married the following year. Milo enjoyed early retirement and promptly went to work for Standard Office and Mulder Oil Company, both in Orange City.

Milo was proud of his 42 years of sobriety. He loved chocolate, ice cream, Kay's cooking, a fast-paced walk, and a diet Pepsi at 3 p.m. When at home, you would find him glued to CNN and ESPN. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Gophers, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Notre Dame. He and Kay frequently attended local high school and college games and value the friendships they formed there.

As he grew more forgetful, his attention focused on these messages to his family, he loved us all so much and he was so proud of his children.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; his mother-in-law, Margaret Des Camps; his children, Michelle (Craig) Felix, Melissa (Greg) Oolman, Mary McRoy, and Michael (Michelle) Miesen; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Addilyn and Kinsleigh.

Memorials will be directed to Brittany's Place, a shelter for at risk girls in the Twin Cities.