Mark Daniel Topf

Dubuque, Iowa

Mark Daniel Topf, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.

Services for Mark will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque, with the Rev. Phil Gibbs as Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. A prayer service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd., followed by visitation until 7 p.m. Please respect our current social distancing requirements and citywide mask mandate. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Mark's family. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home's Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.

A memorial has been established. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mark's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
