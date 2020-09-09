Lorraine M. Hess

Estherville, Iowa

Lorraine Marie Hess, 90, of Estherville, departed this life on Sept. 7, 2020, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Estherville, with the Rev. Kevin Moore officiating. Burial will be in East Side Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Henry Olson Funeral Home in Estherville. Online condolences may be left for the family at HenryOlsonFuneral.com.

Lorraine, the daughter of Jens P. and Beulah (Hornby) Christensen, was born on Feb. 15, 1930, in Estherville. Lorraine received her education in Estherville Schools, graduating as valedictorian with the class of 1947. She graduated from Estherville Junior College in 1949. She was employed at Honeymead, Inc., as a personal secretary and bookkeeper.

Lorraine was married to George Hess on Nov. 23, 1949, at Estherville Methodist Church, and they were blessed with 57 years together. In the fall of 1950, they moved to Ames, Iowa, where George attended Iowa State University. Following his graduation, they moved to Gladbrook, Iowa, where George taught and coached for two years. In 1954, they returned to Estherville where George was a teacher and a coach until his retirement. Over the years, Lorraine worked as a bookkeeper for Verdae Sawyer Accounting, Gene Ringsdorf Accounting, Wayne Crim Agricultural Service and Stall's Farm and Home. She then became a realtor working for Hassel Real Estate and the Pat Kelly ERA-Real Estate in the Lakes Area.

Lorraine spent many hours watching her husband's team's play and her children participate in their various sporting activities. She and George loved golfing, dancing, playing bridge and annual fishing trips to Northern Minnesota with family and friends. They especially enjoyed watching their grandchildren in their activities. They had traveled to most every state in the United States and following retirement they spent winters in Texas, Florida and Arkansas. George passed away on Nov. 20, 2006.

Lorraine was a member of United Methodist Church in Estherville, the VFW Post 3388 Auxiliary, Good Samaritan Auxiliary and Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Wayne Hess and his wife, Karen, of Sioux City, Nancy Temple and her husband, Bruce of Sioux Falls; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Darren Todd), Michael (Rhianna) Hess, Kelli (Kevin) Johnson, Katie (Dan) San Nicolas, Dillon (fiancee, Sydney) Temple, Erinn (Alex) Thorson, and Noah (Kirsten) Temple; her great-grandchildren, Shayleigh and Seth Todd, Audrina and Cullen Hess, William and Hayden Johnson, Grace Condos and Lucie San Nicolas; and her brother, Donald Christensen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her son, Don in 2005; and her parents.