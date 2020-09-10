Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Drew D. Waples
1984 - 2020
BORN
1984
DIED
2020

Drew D. Waples

Sioux City

Drew D. Waples, 35, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, after suffering an accidental fatal fall at his home.

Private immediate family only service will be Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Home in Sergeant Bluff due to the COVID epidemic. There will be a celebration of Drew's life for family and friends at a later date.

Drew was born on Oct. 27, 1984, to Doug and Sue Waples. While growing up, Drew was active in Cub and Boy Scouts, Tae Kwon Do, band and choir. Drew had a lifelong love of music, played the trombone, and discovered his super bass in high school choir. After graduating from West High School, he attended Western Iowa Tech Community College. He was also accepted as a member of the Cliff Singers at Briar Cliff.

Drew enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. After graduation, he traveled to England and lived there for a few months exploring the countryside.

He worked various jobs including at the Marketplace Coney Island, as a parking valet at the Belle, directing traffic at Interstate Speedway, and a quality control representative at Edge Teleservices.

Drew was a whiz with computers, loved learning, and was especially interested in science, politics, and cared deeply about the environment. Drew loved sharing his interests with family and many friends. With his caring, friendly attitude he made friends easily and enjoyed people. His family held a special place in his heart. On family vacations he was happiest swimming, fishing, and kayaking, especially with his beloved nephews. They loved him in return and enjoyed playing computer games, watching TV and spending time with him.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; his brother, Chad; sister-in-law, Katie; nephews, Ethan and Caleb; as well as his nephew from China, Scott (Guanen Guo); his many aunts, uncles, and cousins; his good friend, Alex Widner; and many other friends.

Drew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucile and Francis Miller of Pisgah, Iowa, and Gwen and Don Waples of Onawa, Iowa.

Please direct memorials to Drew's family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.