John Steven "Steve" Jansen, 74, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease and Covid pneumonia.

Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a sharing of memories at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial. The family requests that those in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing. Private graveside services will be Saturday.

Steve was born in Sioux City, on Jan. 25, 1946, in the middle of a snow storm to John Henry Jansen and Arline (Saur) Jansen. He graduated from Central High School in 1964. He received his undergraduate degree from Morningside and graduate degree from USD. He played basketball and ran track while attending school.

He taught special education in Sioux City at Woodrow Wilson Junior Highiddle School, was the freshman athletic director, and finished his career in the Year 13 program at Central Annex.

One of Steve's many accomplishments was becoming a well-renowned high school and college official. He was awarded numerous local, state and national awards and accolades. He later assigned officials for many schools and continued to mentor and evaluate officials upon retirement.

Steve's favorite hobby and passion was betting on dog and horse races. His passion quickly evolved into a small business of owning, training and breeding thoroughbred race horses. Steve found himself in the winner's circle many, many times.

Steve married SuzAnn (Frank) on Nov. 5, 1982. His greatest joys were his daughters, Jenna and Josee. He was instantly their biggest fan, advocate and mentor as they became very accomplished in their respected sports. His support didn't stop with his daughters as SuzAnn's volleyball officiating career grew, Steve was always there to support and motivate, even as his Parkinson's progressed.

Steve is survived by his wife, SuzAnn; daughters, Jenna and Josee Jansen; his sister, Merry Stewart; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patti and Howard Goehring; and his nieces, Jill Stewart, Amy Bodensteiner, Courtney Oswald, and Christi Goehring.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Chuck Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Jansen family to be contributed to Parkinson's Disease research and the Friends of Stone State Park.