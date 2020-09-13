Doug Whelchel

Newcastle, Neb.

Doug Whelchel, 77, of Newcastle, entered into rest and went to be with Jesus Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at a Sioux City care facility.

A celebration of Doug's life will be 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Gospel Chapel in Newcastle, officiated by the Rev. John Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Gary E. "Doug" Whelchel, the son of Ervin and Rose (Wagner) Whelchel, was born on July 30, 1943, in Sioux City. Doug grew up and attended school in Newcastle and the Sioux City area.

Doug was united in marriage to Luzon "Jackie" Surber on Feb. 6, 1960. Doug served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He and another soldier received an award for saving seven German Nationals from a house fire while stationed in Germany. Upon returning from the service, he worked in Burbank, Calif. at Bob's Big Boy as a cook. After returning to Sioux City, he worked for W.A. Klinger Construction Company. In the mid-1970s, he owned and operated Doug's Cafe and apartments in Jackson, Neb. Later, he was self-employed in the Ponca and Newcastle area.

Doug loved to travel during his life, and in his younger days, going out hunting. More recently, he enjoyed being at home feeding and watching the birds at his bird feeders. Everybody knew how much he loved his dog, Snuggles (and tolerated Jackie's cat, Kitty-Kitty). He was a member of the Newcastle American Legion Post 62.

Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Luzon "Jackie" Whelchel; his son, Kevin (Jean) Whelchel of Newcastle; his daughter, Jodie (Roger) Hanner of Sioux City; his grandchildren, Cody (Jessica) Hanner, Derek (Lizzy) Whelchel, Amanda (Travis) Gore, Dylan (Mandy) Whelchel, Seth Hanner and Charity Hanner; his great-grandchildren, Helaina, Audriahna, Maaliyah, Roselahni, Elsie and Kendall; his siblings, Laura, Shirley, Betty, Joan, Karen and Sheryl; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Terry and Jerry; and his sisters, Jean, Darlene, La Vonne and Dorothy.