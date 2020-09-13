Donald Jeremiah Haig

formerly Jackson, Neb.

Donald Jeremiah Haig, 47, formerly of Jackson, Neb., died Sept. 3, 2020.

Memorial service details will follow.

Jeremiah was born on May 8, 1973, in Omaha, Neb. His family moved to Jackson, Neb., when he was very young. He attended Jackson Public School, Willis Elementary School and Ponca High School.

Upon graduation from high school, Jeremiah chose to serve his country and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS John F. Kennedy during the Persian Gulf War.

Jeremiah enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He owned his own landscaping company, Fine Design Landscaping, and he was also a mixed martial arts fighter, belonging to a MMA family, where he was known as "The Bone Crusher."

Jeremiah was a loving brother, father, uncle and friend. He made everyone around him happy with his wonderful sense of humor, beautiful smile and positive words of encouragement. He was a kind and generous soul who always helped those in need.

Jeremiah's relationship with the Lord was extremely important to him, and we take great comfort in the knowledge that he is now with our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Jeremiah is survived by a daughter, Emily; three nieces; and two nephews.

"God took you in his loving arms, He saw you needed rest. His garden must be beautiful, for He only takes the best."