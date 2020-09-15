Hyla Olson

Akron, Iowa

Hyla Olson, 81, of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Akron Care Center.

Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, with Pastor Eric Alm officiating. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery at Akron. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. today, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Social distancing and masks are required. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Hyla Jane Sherard was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Turner County, S.D., to Merritt and Mary Ann (Wipf) Sherard. She was raised on their farm and graduated from Parker High School in Parker, S.D. She then attended and graduated with an associate teaching degree from General Beadle Teachers College. Her first teaching job was in Canton, S.D.

Hyla was united in marriage to Jerome "Jerry" Olson on June 6, 1961, in Canton. They moved to Akron in 1963, and Hyla taught in Westfield for a few years. Hyla later began Mother Goose Nursery School, a preschool she operated out of her basement for many years.

Once their sons, Doug and David, were in school, Hyla also went back to school. She attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion to complete her bachelor's degree in education. She then worked for 25 years in the elementary school for Akron-Westfield Schools. Hyla's favorite day of the year was always the first day of school. She was very passionate about teaching and had a great love for children.

Hyla was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron and sang in the choir for many years. She was a member of PEO and was a den master for Cub Scouts. She was a gifted quilter and seamstress. She loved to cook, golf, and play cards, specifically bridge and pinochle. Hyla loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events when she could.

Hyla is survived by her sons, Doug (Kerrie) Olson and David Olson of Akron; grandchildren, Spencer Olson, Natalie Olson, and Kendra Olson of Akron; brother, Clifford Sherard of Hartford, S.D.; brother-in-law, Stan Skattum of Keller, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Hyla is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; and sisters-in-law, Carol Sherard and Patricia Skattum.