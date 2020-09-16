Boyd Dell "Putsy" Worley

Decatur, Neb.

Boyd Dell "Putsy" Worley, 93, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Elmwood Care Center in Onawa.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur, Neb. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah, Neb. Current health directives are being followed regarding COVID-19. Masks are encouraged, and guests will be social distanced by household.

Memorials will be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.