Boyd Dell Worley

Boyd Dell "Putsy" Worley

Decatur, Neb.

Boyd Dell "Putsy" Worley, 93, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Elmwood Care Center in Onawa.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur, Neb. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah, Neb. Current health directives are being followed regarding COVID-19. Masks are encouraged, and guests will be social distanced by household.

Memorials will be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pelan Funeral Services
, Tekamah, Nebraska
Sep
18
Service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
, Decatur, Nebraska
