Donald J. Lane

Sioux City

Donald J. Lane, 91, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Reverend Noah Ruppert officiating. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Donald was born Nov. 26, 1928 in Ida Grove, Iowa, the son of Jesse and Goldie (Benson) Lane. He married Lillian M. Longlee on Aug. 21, 1954 in Onawa, Iowa. He was employed by Iowa Public Service/Mid-American Energy for 49 years before retiring.

Donald served in the United States Army from 1951-1953.

He was always there to lend a helping hand to his family and friends. He had many talents and could fix almost anything. Donald enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time at Boji with family, playing bridge 500 with family and friends, and was known as the puzzle man while residing at Northern Hills.

Those left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy include his daughter Susan and her husband Brian Lee of Kent, Wash.; his son James "Jim" and his wife Debbie Lane of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Capt. (USAF) Jonathan and his wife Katie Lee, Alexander and his wife Tabitha Lee, Rebekah and her husband Taylor Nuss, Keenan Lane and Chelsey Mattsen, and Mattie Lane and Devon Cadwell; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Lane, Colton Lane, Asher Lee, Evelyn Lee, Daniel Lee, Ethan Lee, and Brooklyn Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; his parents; and his sister, Evangeline Moeller.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Capt (USAF) Jonathan Lee, Alexander Lee, Rebekah Lee, Mattie Lane, Keenan Lane and Hunter Lane.

Memorials are suggested to Morningside Lutheran Church and the White Horse Mounted Patrol.