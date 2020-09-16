Wayne LeRoy Stanley

South Sioux City

Wayne LeRoy Stanley went to be with his Savior May 6, 2020 in Sioux City. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery in Rock Branch, Iowa. Arrangements are under Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Wayne was born Dec. 25, 1942 in Storm Lake, Iowa. He was the son of Dick and Bea Linden. Dick was Wayne's step dad but Wayne was so proud to say, "This is my Dad." He graduated from high school in Early, Iowa in 1960. He proudly served in the Army in Vietnam from 1964 to 1968.

On August 14,1971 he married Jelane Sadler, daughter of Ralph and Theo Sadler, at Rock Branch Church. They lived in Ames, Iowa, and then made their home in South Sioux City, where they were blessed with three children. He worked for Isemans, Braungers, Boyer Valley, and Conagra. He was a member of St. Paul Methodist Church and active with the Veterans.

Spending time with his family was very important to him. He enjoyed camping, fishing, going to his grandchildren's activities, playing cards, and listening to Gospel music. He was always smiling and ready to give a helping hand.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Jelane; his children Stacy (Alan) Schlickbernd, Barbie (Mark) Wurth, and Rolland (Angela) Stanley; six grandchildren Brody Schlickbernd, Anthony and Ashley Wurth, Kolby, Kyzer, and Kamey Stanley; three siblings Kathryn (David)Faith, Peggy (Dick) Roling and Steven (Leona) Stanley; uncle Gordon (Mary) Linden; and aunt Helen Hoch.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Bea Linden; grandparents Roy and Katie Robson; aunts, uncles, and a niece.

Thank you, Wayne, for all the beautiful memories you gave us. Our love is with you always.