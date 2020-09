Lorraine F. Godsey

Sloan, Iowa

99, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Services: Sept. 18 at 10 a.m., Community Church of Christ, Sloan. Burial: after the service, Sloan Cemetery, Sloan. Visitation: Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Social distancing measures must be followed. Family requests attendees to bring and wear masks. Arrangements with Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.