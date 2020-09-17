Todd Byron Gilmer

Sioux City

Todd Byron Gilmer, 57, of Sioux City, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence, early Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020.

Celebration of life will be 4:20 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at The Ickey Nickel in Sioux City. Todd's last wish was to have a celebration in his name, in place of a traditional funeral. He wanted his last presence to be felt with joy, laughter, and a sense of humor. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Todd was born in Puerto Rico in November of 1962. He graduated from Westwood High school in Sloan, Iowa, where he continued to receive his high school diploma in the year of 1980. He later proceeded to pursue a degree in Gemology from the Gemological Institute of America where he graduated in 1985.

Todd was joined in marriage with Tracey L. Cabana in 1990, and they were married for 11 years. In that union, they shared the joy of their life with their daughter, Jordyn N. Gilmer of Steamboat Springs, Colo. .

Todd was a true entrepreneur and was a man of many, many talents who was never afraid to try anything once. He always found joy in helping others reach their goals and achieve their dreams as well as his own. He enjoyed traveling the country and experiencing new things with his friends and family, always leaving a piece of laughter for everyone to remember him by. He was a true beacon of light to everyone around him. Todd touched people in ways that very few could.

Todd is survived by his daughter, Jordyn Gilmer and former wife, Tracey Cabana; his mother, Penny Hardy-Meier of Sioux City; his four siblings, sister, Debi Rehan-Taylor (Mark) and Robyn Brannan-Smout (Richard), all of Greeley, Colo., Tony Rehan (Kim) of Des Moines, Iowa; Mary Rager of Omaha; adopted brother, Dave Zyzda, and his dog 85; his extended family; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.

Todd is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lebron Gilmer; his grandparents, Ellen Hendry-LeVasseur and Paul Clifford Halderman; and great-grandmother, Eva Belle Ridley.

Flowers and cards may be sent to Meyer Brothers Funeral home on Hamilton Boulevard for monetary support for Todd's services.

Donations will also be accepted at his celebration this Saturday, at the Ickey Nickel. A GoFundMe account will be set up through Facebook where contributions can also be made.