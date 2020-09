Ronnie G. 'Huggy' Hargens

Le Mars, Iowa

62, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Service: Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars. Burial: Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation: Sept. 20, starting at 2 p.m. and one hour prior to service Monday, all at the funeral home.