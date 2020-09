Ashley L. Clausen-Wilson

Anthon, Iowa

28, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Services: Sept. 19 at 10 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, rural Correctionville, Iowa. Visitation: Sept. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m., Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, Iowa; resumes one hour prior to service time, at the church.