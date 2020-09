Frederick "Fred" MacClure

Stamford, Conn.

67, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. Services: Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m., St. John Catholic Church, Onawa, Iowa. Burial: after the service, Onawa Cemetery, Onawa. Visitation: Sept. 22 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Social Distancing measures must be followed. Family asks attendees to bring and wear masks. Arrangements with Rush Family Car Service, Onawa.