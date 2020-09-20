Amy Colleen Barbee

Dakota City

Amy Colleen Barbee, 42, of Dakota City, the daughter of Carol M. Lee, was born on Aug. 14, 1978, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Amy passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, of natural causes at her residence.

Celebration of her life will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Riverside Park Shelter No. 5. All family and friends are welcome. We will be having a potluck, one of Amy's favorite things to do. The family is being assisted by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Amy grew up in Sioux City, and attended public schools there to complete the 11th grade. She met Brandon Barbee and they married on July 23, 1998. They had been together for 25 years; they were the love of each other's lives. Of this union, they had two beautiful daughters, Brittany and Chesty.

Amy worked at many jobs, most recent, being at Divvy and Inception Outdoors, working side by side with Brandon.

Amy was proud of her family and loved them so much. She was extremely excited when she became a grandma (Nana) with her first grandpa, Zander. Then came Axel, then Uriah and another on the way, which she was looking so forward to holding.

She was a good mom to Brittany and Chelsy, who have many good memories of their mom. Amy loved playing with the grandbabies. She was a great person and had a big heart, always willing to help anyone in need. If you needed a ride, you could call Amy and she would be there.

She loved the outdoors, camping, and fishing with Brandon and the girls, family and friends and her fur babies. Her most favorite place was Ponca State Park. She loved family get-togethers at the park for picnics and cook outs, or just going to someone's house for a barbeque.

Amy is survived by her husband, Brandon; two daughters, Brittany (Zach) Perrin, their son Zander and another child on the way, and Chelsy Barbee and her son, Axel and daughter, Uriah; four brothers, Casey (Anita) Witzke, Mark Kufas, Chad Gunzenhauser and Nicholas (Dawn) Gunzenhauser; four sisters, Melissa Witzke, Heather Lee, Tiffany Lee and Amanda (Billy) Peck; special uncle (more like a father), Tracy (Barb) Hathaway, mother-in-law, Debbie Barbee; father-in-law, Sonny Barbee; two brothers-in-law, Landon Barbee and Jason (Tracy) Barbee; and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Carol; two infant sisters, Latisha and Jessica; a special grandmother, Wilma Brewer who passed on Sept. 28, 2019; three grandparents, Julia Hathaway, Bob Hathaway and Virgil Rausch Sr.; and a cousin, Matthew Rausch.

We will miss Amy's presence.

Please direct memorials to Amy's family.