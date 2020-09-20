Menu
Michael Duane Monlux

South Sioux City

Michael Duane Monlux, 73, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

A private family gathering will be held at a later time.

Michael Duane Monlux was born on June 16, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Duane and Leta Monlux. He was a proud Marine and served his country during the Vietnam War.

He loved playing golf and going to the YMCA to work out. Mike had a big personality and loved life. When someone needed help, he was the first one there to lend a hand.

Mike is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Shane; daughter, Misty; four stepchildren, Bill Nice, Shannon Nice, Bob Nice and Dawn Keatts; sister, Sheri; brother, Richard; 17 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Mike was loved and will be remembered by so many that knew him.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
