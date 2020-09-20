Donald H. Molstad

Hinton, Iowa

Donald H. Molstad, 71, of rural Hinton, Iowa, passed away April 20, 2020.

Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Holy Cross-St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux City, Iowa.

Don was born March 25, 1949, to Howard and Ella Marie (Davis) Molstad in Sioux City, Iowa. He was the fourth generation to grow up on the Molstad family farm in Moville, Iowa. After high school, Don miraculously survived an electrical accident. The accident changed Don's life path in many ways, a path that lead him to the love of his life and wife of nearly 49 years, Sheila Bagan.

He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1972, and then Creighton Law School in 1975. After law school, Don and Sheila moved to Sioux City, where Don started a successful law practice and was a United States Bankruptcy Trustee for almost 41 years. His loyal office staff will always be considered part of the family.

Don and Sheila were blessed with two children, Erik and Nora. One of the biggest joys in Don's life was being able to take his children fishing. There are fishermen and then there is Don Molstad. He continued to hone his craft over years of fishing in Canada and on the family pond. Always the teacher, Don passed his love and wisdom of fishing on to his grandchildren.

Farming was not part of Don's original plan, but as fate would have it, he got back into the family business. Don was always early to rise to do chores, or rushing home over lunch to check on new baby calves. His work ethic was unmatched.

Over the years, Don built a network of friends through work, singing with the Blessed Sacrament Celebration Choir, bridge club, tennis, and fishing trips. Don always enjoyed great conversation, especially about farming, fishing and family.

Don was a great attorney, an excellent fisherman, a loving husband, the best father, and Papa to his three biggest loves, Mackenzie, Gunnar, and Patrick.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila (Bagan) Molstad; children, Erik (Ann) Molstad and Nora (Pat) Ryan; grandchildren, Mackenzie Molstad, Gunnar Molstad, and Patrick Ryan; aunts; uncles; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ella Marie; and brother, Ken.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Don's office staff, Judy, Kala and Mona for the many years of dedication and support and to all the medical professionals involved in Don's care.

Memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundations or The Lee and Penny Anderson Epilepsy Unit, Children's-St. Paul, 345 North Smith Ave., St. Paul, MN 55102