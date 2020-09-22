James M. Mackey

Le Mars, Iowa

James "Jim" Michael Mackey, 73, of Le Mars, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Visitation with the family present will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Le Mars Church of Christ. Social distancing and wearing a mask are required. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, in Omaha. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.

James Michael Mackey was born on Oct. 8, 1946, in Akron, Iowa, the son of Francis and Frances (Scott) Mackey. He attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron High School in 1964.

Following graduation, he began his more than 20-year career with the United States military. He retired from military service in 2006.

He was united in marriage to Randi L. Moore on Jan. 14, 1967 in Akron and lived in northwest Iowa most of their lives. In addition to working full-time for the Guard, he also worked for Wells Dairy, Do It Best Hardware in Sioux City, and most recently part-time at Hardware Hank in Le Mars.

Jim was a member of the Le Mars Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Randi of Le Mars; four children, Ann Mackey of Tulsa, Okla., Richard F. (Brian Fox) Mackey of Omaha, Sara (Richard) Blackburn of Boys Town, Neb., and Michael (Sri) Mackey of Le Mars; seven grandchildren, Hibiki Kitilach, Tyaugska Kitilach, Melfeena Kitilach, Hannah Blackburn, Judah Blackburn, Lasanna Mackey, and Matthias Mackey; his siblings, Ronald (Sandi) Mackey of Arizona, Julie Moriston of Sioux City, Cindy (Jerry) Osterholdt of Onawa, Iowa, and Steve (Teri) Mackey of Sioux City; his in-laws, Cora Mackey of Akron, Judy Lines-McFadden of Battle Creek, Mich., and Peter (Linda) Moore of Tucson, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Moore; and his siblings, Douglas Mackey and Kathy Nichols.

Memorials can be made in Jim's name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at http:/donate.lls.org